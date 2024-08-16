Four cups of coffee a day is the safe limit for the heart.

A study found that consuming over 400mg of caffeine per day - equivalent to four helpings of the popular warm beverage per day - increased blood pressure and heart rate and put more strain on the organ.

Experts in India measured the blood pressure and heart rate of 92 healthy adults following a three-minute step test and the heaviest caffeine drinkers took longer to recover from the exercise.

Dr. Nency Kagathara, lead author of the study at Zydus Medical College, said: "Regular caffeine consumption could disturb the parasympathetic system, leading to elevated blood pressure and heart rates.

"This could put otherwise healthy individuals at risk of high blood pressure and other cardiovascular events.

"Increasing awareness of these risks is vital to improve heart health."