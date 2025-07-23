Gen Zers are making cups of tea in microwaves instead of using kettles, a study finds.

Cup of tea

A poll by Uswitch, a price comparison service, discovered that almost two-thirds of the demographic cohort that were born between 1997 and 2012 like to use this method, with 28 per cent of people being from London and South East England.

Gen Zers from the East Midlands are less likely to use a microwave to make their brews.

However, Doctor Tim Bond, from the Tea Advisory Panel, warned that heating a cup of tea in a microwave takes longer than using a kettle, and it can extract an "inconsistent" amount of tea bioactives that improve consumers' "health and wellness".

He said: "Heating a mug of water in a microwave takes about two minutes 40 seconds - significantly longer than the 48 seconds required to boil the same volume in a kettle.

"Microwave heating can produce uneven temperature and inconsistent extraction of tea bioactives, which are packed with health and wellness benefits.

"The brew is flat with a stewed flavour."

However, Natalie Mathie, from Uswitch, argued Gen Zers in university may be opting to use microwaves to make cups of tea because kettles are banned in their student accommodations.

But, she added that it is a "growing trend with each new generation".