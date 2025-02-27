Gen Zers do not like capital letters.

Gen Zers hate capital letters

Those who were born between 1997 and 2012 fear them because they give off a "stern or abrupt" tone.

With this, they feel it does not align with "Gen Z's values".

They tend to embrace lowercase letters because they feel more "calm" and "friendly".

Caitlin Jardine, a social media manager at the marketing agency Ellis Digital, defended her decision to not use capital letters.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: "Capital letters can feel stern or abrupt.

"A 'calm, friendly' tone resonates more with Gen Z's values."

Defending her decision to switch off auto-capitalisation on her mobile phone, Maelle Kouman, 24, said to the publication: "It removes the serious tone certain texts can exude."