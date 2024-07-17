Generation Z have grown so socially awkward they are being packed off to etiquette classes.

Generation Z have grown so socially awkward they are being packed off to etiquette classes

The 12 to 27-year-olds are feared to have lost interpersonal skills by being shut in their bedrooms on games platforms – and are being signed up to the lessons in the US, UK and beyond by their parents and employers to teach them everything from posture and presentation to “soft skills” vital for companies such as networking.

Owner and principle coach at Polished Manners Laura Akano said about her business going through the roof thanks to Gen Z referrals from across the world: “When I started, I knew every etiquette school in England. But now the market is quite flooded.

“Whether it’s teenagers or even recent graduates, universities and colleges tend not to invest in these sort of skills… they are becoming more and more desirable.”

She added about teaching young people workplace skills: “Are you able to take a client for lunch? If you were having a meeting with a client, would you know what to do?

“Even just introducing yourself professionally – there’s an etiquette to your appearance. How do you greet someone? How do you address people, making eye contact, even handshakes? There’s an art to it.”

And she said she goes back to basics with customers, adding: “When we talk about first impressions, posture is hugely important.

“Let’s say you were going for an event or a meeting or networking event, and you are walking in slouching, face down.

“Straight away you’ve lost some people with regard to personality and confidence.

“So how you carry yourself, how you stand, your walking, your pace and how you sit – that would normally be the first thing I work on.”

Top consultancy firm KPMG is among the corporate giants that have brought in etiquette training for its Gen Z workers after managers started to worry lockdown had robbed them of vital social skills.