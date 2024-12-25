People move to "another dimension when they die".

The afterlife could be real

Chris Langan - who has a reported IQ of between 190 and 210 which is a score 30-50 points more than Albert Einstein - has devised a Cognitive Theoretic Model of the Universe that he claims can draw a connection between mind and reality.

The 72-year-old brainbox believes that the consciousness or "soul" of humans shifts to a new dimension, with the possibility they might not remember their previous self in the new form of life.

However, his theory does not erase the existence of God.

He told the 'Theories of Everything with Curt Jaimungal' podcast: "When you are retracted from this reality, you go back up toward the origin of reality.

"You can be provided with a substitute body - another kind of terminal body that allows you to keep on existing."