Britain is running out of ghosts.

Ghosts are declining in the UK

Leading paranormal expert Dr. Paul Lee has warned that the UK's spectres are in decline as many spirits are passing over to the "other side".

Dr. Lee: "Since January 2020 I've been contacting all the reportedly haunted locations on my app, and asking if the residents, owners or staff have experienced any unexplained activity.

"So far I've had almost 800 replies and even some supposedly highly haunted places like Conisburgh Castle in South Yorkshire, the Ettington Park Hotel in Stratford said to be one of the most haunted hotels in the UK and Fortnum and Mason in Piccadilly, say they haven't experienced anything in the last few years."

He added: "It could be that a spirit had a natural source of energy to begin with which has dwindled away over time, leaving them without the reserves to manifest anymore."