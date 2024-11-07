A giant crater on the Moon is 4.32 billion years old.

A giant crater on the Moon is over four billion years old

Researchers believe they have solved the mystery surrounding the formation of the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) basin, which is located on the far side of the Moon and stretches over 2,000 kilometres.

Teams at the universities at Portsmouth and Manchester analysed rock and soil samples from a 2005 meteorite known as Northwest Africa 2995. This revealed that the crater is about 120 million years older than previously believed.

Dr. Joshua Snape, a research fellow at The University of Manchester, said: "By analysing the isotopes of uranium and lead found in a range of mineral and rock fragments within the meteorite, we were able to determine the materials dated back to between 4.32 and 4.33 billion years ago.

"Importantly, evidence from the internal structure of minerals suggests that this is the timing of an extreme event that reset the ages of the sample."