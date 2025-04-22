'Gladiators' star Jodie Ounsley finished second in the World Coal Carrying Championships.

Gladiators star Jodie Ounsley came second in the World Coal Carrying Championships

Gladiators star Jodie Ounsley came second in the World Coal Carrying Championships

The ex-England rugby sevens player - who is better known as Fury on the hit BBC One Saturday night game show 'Gladiators' - took part in the 1,012-metre women's race on Monday (21.04.25) after winning the Wakefield, West Yorkshire-based event five times as a child.

She smashed a world record a fortnight ago for running 50 metres in 8.06 seconds - of which a "flat-out dash" is what she is "most suited to" - while carrying a heavy bag of coal around the Thornes Park Athletic Stadium.

The 24-year-old superstar - who is severely deaf - took part to raise money for the Elizabeth Foundation, which provides education for babies and preschool children who have different forms of deafness.

Jodie - who "absolutely loved" the training because it challenged her - told the BBC: "It's such a unique event, but the feeling you get from it, I'd love for anyone to experience that."