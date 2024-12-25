A new film suggests that the US government is capable of faking an alien invasion.

God Versus Aliens suggests that the US government can fake alien invasions

'God Versus Aliens' – which is now streaming on Tubi – looks into a secret US government programme called Project Bluebeam which uses top-secret technology including lasers, AI, sky projections and Hollywood special effects to create a false flag alien invasion.

The film's director Mark Christopher Lee said: "I have spoken to whistleblowers from the US intelligence community who insist that what people are seeing all over the skies in the United States is the US Government testing out this Project Bluebeam technology to see if it can actually work.

"It's not aliens but is made to look like aliens with the aim of putting the population into fear so that they can be easily controlled."

During the film, Lee speaks to Nick Pope – the former head of the UK Ministry of Defence's UFO desk – who has conducted his own research into Project Bluebeam.

Pope states: "The idea is they would use lasers, holographic technology and Hollywood Special effects to create what would look like an alien invasion, or indeed the second coming of Christ. The idea that this could be then used to usher in some form of one world government to take control and deal with this event."

Lee adds: "I think what people are seeing now is a combination of this Project Bluebeam technology and misidentified planes and other craft. As we have seen it doesn't take much to create fear and panic in the population.

"We too in the UK are experiencing the same around US airbases here. So this leads me to conclude that the UK government are also involved and may also explain the Rendelsham UFO incident of 1980 – where some say a UFO landed at the US airbase at RAF Bentwaters – but was probably the same technology being tested and which has evolved into what people are seeing now."

'God Versus Aliens' premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and is now streaming on Tubi worldwide.