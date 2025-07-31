Going to sleep after midnight increases the risk of over 90 health conditions.

Going to sleep after midnight could have serious health implications

Poor sleep has often been linked to negative health consequences and new evidence shows that those who don't go to bed until late are more likely to suffer from gangrene, liver damage and type 2 diabetes.

Scientists at Peking University and Army Medical University in China have concluded that going to sleep past 12:30am could raise the risk of ill health.

The researchers wrote in Health Data Science: "Evidence suggests that sleep traits might be associated with a number of diseases affecting diverse systems, such as cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, and mental diseases.

"However, in most publications to date, sleep has been measured by subjective recall of the participants, which has been found to bear systematic error in some aspects and may lead to misunderstanding of sleep's health impact.

"Furthermore, the available literature has mainly focused on certain sleep traits, namely, sleep duration, while other traits such as sleep timing and sleep rhythm have less often been analysed."