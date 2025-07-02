Living near a golf course increases a person's risk of Parkinson's disease.

A study of 419 patients, based in the US states of Minnesota and Wisconsin, found that people living within a mile of a golf course had a 126 per cent higher risk of suffering from the neurological condition than those residing over six miles away.

The risk dropped with distance - but remained elevated up to three miles.

The use of pesticides on the fairways could be a key factor in the increased Parkinson's link and those in water services areas including a course had almost double the risk compared to locations without one.

Brittany Krzyzanowski, lead author of the research at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Arizona, said: "The strongest effects were in municipal water service areas with a golf course and in regions with vulnerable groundwater based on the bedrock and topography.

"We speculate that pesticides might play a role. However, we didn't include data on pesticides in this study, so future research is needed to better understand what's going on."