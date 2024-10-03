A good group of friends is the secret to a happy life.

Friends are key to a life of satisfaction

Experts have found that there is a "particularly strong link" between contentment and having stable friendships - with the impact particularly noticeable in young single adults.

They were far more likely to be satisfied with their lives as long they had a secure friendship group, even if they didn't have any close family.

Dr. Lisa Walsh, lead author of the research at the University of California, said: "One of the standout findings from our study is how deeply friendships shape happiness for single, emerging adults.

"We found that singles who were satisfied with their friendships tended to be happy with their lives, while those dissatisfied with their friendships were less happy.

"In short, the quality of your friendships is a key factor for your well-being, especially if you're single."