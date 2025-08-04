Eagle-eyed Google Maps users have claimed to have spotted a face on a mountain face that could be related to aliens.

Mysterious face on top of mountain in Chile / © Google Maps

The mysterious face on a mountain top in Cabo de Hornos, Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile, has been found on the app.

Its appearance looks like a v-shaped head, with wide alien-like eyes.

Scott C Waring, a UFO hunter, stumbled upon the strange mountain top - located at 55°32'35.0"S 69°15'56.0"W - when he was scouring Google Maps.

He said: "Are these aliens?

"The oldest aliens in our universe might be seen as angels or demons with such powers...or even god or gods."

After Scott made the discovery, he shared his strange finding in a video on his YouTube channel UFO Sightings Daily, and any fellow alien hunters expressed their excitement in the video's comments section.

One user wrote: "I found some in Antarctica I couldn't work out what they were or are at first I thought they were like some sort of digital error or random digital program issue but now I'm starting think your right and these could be like those ancient nasca glyphs but good find mate."

A second person penned: "This is truly the most significant find to date! Bravo!"

And a third YouTuber said: "Woowee baby."

However, scientists say people confuse geological structures for faces or skulls because of pareidolia.

Pareidolia is a psychological phenomenon where the brain turns dymanic information into familiar patters and objects, such as a face.

Doctor Robin Kramer, an expert on face perception from the University of Lincoln, told the Daily Mail: "Our face detection system has evolved to be great at detecting faces and it makes more sense to err on the side of caution by occasionally seeing faces where there aren’t any, rather than missing faces where there are.

"Face pareidolia explains why we might see faces in geological structures, as well as pretty much anything else."