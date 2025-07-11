Grandparents who frequently look after their grandkids are less likely to suffer from dementia.

Looking after grandkids can reduce an older person's dementia risk

The new study adds to a growing body of evidence that suggests that practical and social engagement in old age is beneficial for cognitive health.

The findings, which have been published in JAMA Network Open, tracked 10,000 older adults in China and found that grandparents who care for their grandchildren on a regular but noncustodial basis had a statistically lower risk of developing the health condition - which causes memory loss and problems with language and communication.

The researchers wrote: "Dementia is a pressing public health concern, with a substantial burden in China, which accounts for nearly 25 per cent of worldwide cases and great socioeconomic costs.

"The protective association of nonintensive caregiving with dementia odds supports the use-it-or-lose-it hypothesis, which posits that engaging in mentally and socially stimulating activities - such as interracting with grandchildren - can preserve cognitive reserves and delay cognitive decline."