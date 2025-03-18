A gravity tractor could protect Earth from being hit by asteroids.

Earth could be protected from asteroids via a gravity tractor

The satellite's gravitational field could force the huge chunks of space rock to zoom past the planet.

Josef Aschbacher, director general of the European Space Agency (ESA), is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "If the asteroid is in front of your door, more or less, it's too late, and we probably cannot do much.

"The earlier you detect an asteroid that might impact planet Earth, the higher the chances that it won't have negative impacts."

Astronomers were sent into a state of panic on December 27, 2024, as a death-defying asteroid called 2024 YR4 - dubbed the size of the London Eye - was spotted through a telescope in Chile.

It had a 2.3 per cent (one-in-43) before its original 1.2 per cent chance of crashing down on the planet on December 22, 2032.

Scientists from the ESA have confirmed the up to 300ft-wide menace affecting us has a 0.001 per cent chance of doing so.

However, despite it being 27 million miles away, it has been said it will return to our orbit in 2032.