Eating a high-protein breakfast could reduce the risk of getting cancer and dementia.

A high-protein breakfast could lower chances of cancer and dementia

According to a study, eating a meal first thing in the morning that has 10g of protein can lower the chance of glucose variability.

Frequent irregular fluctuations of glucose variability can cause an even greater risk of having the degenerative condition - which causes a decline in thinking, memory, and reasoning skills - and cancer.

It can also lead to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

As well as breakfast lowering glucose variability, doing intense cardio twice a week, as well as maintaining a good quality sleeping pattern can also help.

It comes after lead researcher Doctor Jinger Gottschall got study participants to wear a glucose monitor for a fortnight while doing their typical routines.

She is quoted by Surrey Live as saying: "Many people are currently unsure about what constitutes a healthy glucose variability, but it’s vital to understand how lifestyle habits enhance frequent fluctuations in glucose levels and the long-term consequences associated with them.

"The key benefit of this research is that it provides manageable, actionable steps that can be incorporated into daily life to reduce glucose variability – whether or not you have access to a tracking device.

"We know data tracking can be overwhelming, so instead, we want to demonstrate that small adjustments – such as frequent cardio and increasing protein intake – can make a significant difference.”