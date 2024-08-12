Horses are a lot smarter than previously suspected.

New research has shown that the animals performed much better than expected in a reward-based game as they were able to switch strategies and earn rewards when denied treats for not following the rules.

Experts at Nottingham Trent University say this demonstrates that horses can think and plan ahead - something that was previously considered to be beyond their skillset.

Knowing how horses learn could help carers to train the beasts more humanely and improve their welfare, the researchers say.

Dr. Carrie Ijichi, a senior lecturer in equine science at the university, said: "Horses are not natural geniuses, they are thought of as mediocre, but this study shows they're not average and are, in fact, more cognitively advanced than we give them credit for."