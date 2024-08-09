Ice cream could be made healthier with horse's milk.

Experts have found that exchanging traditional cow's milk for the equine alternative could bring a variety of health boosts.

The team of Polish scientists found that horse milk contains lactoferrin - a protein that benefits the immune system - and lysozyme which wards off disease.

Dr. Katarzyna Szkolnicka, an expert at the West Pomeranian University of Technology, said: "Mare's milk is much more similar to human's milk than cow's milk. It also causes fewer allergies than cow's milk.

"Mare's milk is a good source of polyunsaturated fatty acids and other bioactive substances like lactoferrin and lysozyme. It may be useful for treatment or prevention of gastrointestinal tract and respiratory disorders."

Dr. Szkolnicka added: "We think that both mare's milk and ice cream from this milk should find a group of customers just like sheep and goat milk."