Hot and cold homes could increase the risk of getting dementia.

Researchers from Harvard University found that heat could lead to brain damage due to excess sweating and dehydration while cold properties may cause blood vessels to constrict and cause a decline in blood flow to the brain.

The team advised a regulated temperature between 20 degrees and 24 degrees as the ideal range to maintain a healthy brain.

Their conclusion came after monitoring dozens of people aged 65 and older for a year - with the cognitive decline being self-tested or told to researchers.

With this, the researchers accepted that the study could not 100 per cent prove differences in home temperatures caused problems with brain efficiency.

The team said: "Our results suggest that even under the current climate a considerable portion of older adults encounter indoor temperatures detrimental to their cognitive abilities.

"Climate change may exacerbate this problem, particularly among low-income and underserved older adults.

"Addressing this issue in public health and housing policy is essential to building climate-resiliency in this vulnerable population."