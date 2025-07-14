Hot weather makes people more likely to cheat on their partners.

People are more likely to stray in hot weather

Data has revealed that sign-ups to affair websites increase during scorching temperatures and soared by 58 per cent during the last UK heatwave.

The most notable spike is among 35-to-44-year-old females.

Experts believe that "sundrunk" individuals lose their inhibitions when the weather gets hot.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert for IllicitEncounters.com, said: "When the sun blazes, so do passions.

"We see this with every heatwave - the hotter it gets, the more people seek excitement outside their relationships.

"Extreme heat essentially rewires our impulses."

A poll of 1,000 members on the website revealed that 55 per cent said that the sunshine provided them with the "final push" to play away.

Leoni said: "The sunshine strips away inhibition.

"It's like the British public have collectively entered their holiday persona - even if they're not abroad.

"We call it 'sundrunk'.

"You're not drinking rosé on the Med, but you're mentally already there."

