Doing housework cuts a person's risk of cancer.

Housework can reduce the risk of cancer because of the physical activity involved

Researchers say that the exercise involved in tasks such as pushing the vacuum cleaner and digging flowerbeds is good for health as it lifts the heart rate.

Professor Aiden Doherty, an expert at Oxford University, explained that moving little and often is more effective than vigorous exercise for many.

He said: "Our research highlights the importance of all forms of movement.

"It shows that people who often engage in simple low-intensity activities such as walking have a lower risk of developing cancer.

"Any level of physical activity appears to contribute to lower cancer risk."

The study focused on data from activity-tracking wristbands worn by over 85,000 middle-aged people.

It showed that the most active people were a quarter less likely to get cancer than the least active individuals.

For example, someone walking 7,000 steps per day was 11 per cent less likely to suffer from the disease than a person managing 5,000 paces.