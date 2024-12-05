Humans may have to drink bat blood to survive trips to space.

Bat blood could be a vital element of space travel

Scientists believe that astronauts may have to imitate Ozzy Osbourne - who famously bit the head off a live bat during a concert in the 1980s - because a product in the blood will allow them to "hibernate" in the same way that the animals do.

This means that their bodies could be shut down during the eight-month trip from Earth to Mars and on longer interstellar journeys, allowing them to travel long distances and wake up rejuvenated at their destination.

However, humans are not designed to live in such a state so would need to become "space vampires" as a result.

Gerald Kerth, lead author of the study at Greifswald University in Germany, said: "Putting humans into a state of low temperature during an interstellar flight has advantages.

"We're not saying this will happen in the next three years, but it's an important first step."