Humans need to think about robot feelings

Experts have warned people that they shouldn't demonise the bots as the presence of artificial intelligence (AI) grows ever larger.

Jonathan Birch, co-author of the paper 'Taking AI Welfare Seriously' and expert at the London School of Economics, said: "A few years ago I was as sceptical as anyone else about the idea of AI achieving sentience (experiencing feelings) in the near future.

"The evidence has now forced me to take the possibility seriously."

Jeff Sebo, a boffin at New York University, warned that "a lot more suffering and frustration" will be introduced to the world if the issue of robot emotions is not tackled.

He said: "The systems are becoming more complex and starting to reveal flickers of features associated with consciousness."