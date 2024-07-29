Humans could marry robots in the future.

Robots could soon be walking down the aisle with humans

Philosopher Nick Bostrom is convinced that it will become normal practice for younger generations to get hitched with bots and predicts that the tech companies will cash on in the demand.

Bostrom - whose ideas are supported by Bill Gates and Elon Musk - said: "It could be one of those generational things, where our generation kind of sniffs at it and thinks, 'Ew, this is horrible, it's fake, you need to be with real people and all their faults.'

"But the next generation, who might grow up with it, might think, 'Ugh, you're so stuck in your ways, Dad, why would you put up with all these irksome, smelly people when my little chatbot here is much more engaging?'"

Bostrom has also forecasted that hardly any humans will need to work once AI becomes the dominant force on Earth.

He said: "Once geopolitical forces are interested in AI as the key to strategic dominance, then the role of intellectuals such as myself is past - these are bigger forces taking the reins."