An Indian man has broken his own world record for typing with his nose.

Vinod Kumar Chaudhary set a Guinness World Record for typing the alphabet with his nose in a time of 27.8 seconds last year but has now set a new benchmark after completing the unique feat in 25.66 seconds.

The rules of the record required Chaudhary to type all 26 letters of the alphabet on a QWERTY keyboard with a space left between each character.

It is the latest typing achievement from the 44 year old as he is the record-holder of the fastest time to type the alphabet backwards (5.36 seconds) and the quickest time to type the alphabet with hands behind the back (6.78 seconds).

Chaudhary told Guinness World Records: "My profession has been typing, that is why I thought of making a record in it, in which both my passion and my livelihood remain.

"I believe that no matter how many problems you face in your life, you have to keep your passion until eternity."