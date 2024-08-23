Intermittent fasting increases the risk of colon cancer.

Mark Wahlberg swears by intermittent fasting by the diet has health risks

A study on mice revealed that rodents who fasted for 24 hours prior to eating had a "profound" risk of pre-cancerous tumours forming in their gut.

The experts argue that the findings suggest that those on the diet - which is championed by celebrities including Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Aniston - should avoid foods like charred steaks that are being increasingly linked to the disease in younger people.

Dr. Omer Yilmaz, a biologist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) who led the study, said: "I want to emphasise that this was all done in mice, using very well-defined cancer mutations. In humans it's going to be a much more complex state.

"But it does lead us to the following notion: Fasting is very healthy, but if you're unlucky and you're refeeding after a fasting, and you get exposed to a mutagen, like a charred steak or something, you might actually be increasing your chances of developing a lesion that can go on to give rise to cancer."

