An irregular sleep pattern raises the danger of heart attacks and strokes.

People with irregular sleep patterns are at risk of poor health

A comprehensive new study has concluded that those who vary what times they go to bed and wake up are at a 26 per cent increased risk of stroke, heart attack and heart failure - even if they get a complete night's rest.

The research involved more than 70,000 people aged between 40 and 79 from the UK Biobank study but did not establish how close a person has to be to the same bed and wake-up time, only specifying that health perils increase if the person moves further away from their routine.

Jean-Phillippe Chaput, lead author of the research at the University of Ottawa, said: "We should aim to wake up and go to sleep within 30 minutes of the same time each night and each morning, including weekends. Within an hour of the same time is good but less good than 30 minutes, and even better is to have zero variation.

"Beyond an hour's difference each night and each morning means irregular sleep. That can have negative health impacts. The closer you are to zero variation the better."