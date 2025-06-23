False teeth, a jar of honey and a frozen turkey have been lost property items on Megabus coaches.

The British transport firm has also found insulin, a cooking wok and family tree records stashed in its buses.

Megabus' lost property office in Glasgow, Scotland - which has been contacted regarding 469 lost items - has said 95 per cent of items that have been reported as missing, have been reunited with its owners.

However, items that are not claimed after 28 days of being registered as lost property are often donated to charity.

Megabus receptionist Angela is quoted by STV News as saying: “Over many years of dealing with an eclectic mix of lost property items, our lost property team have almost become immune to weird and wonderful finds, but we still get something handed in that surprises us every now and again.

“The most important thing, of course, is to try and make sure we can reunite as many of the items as possible with their owners, and we work hard to do that as we know how frustrating and upsetting it can be to lose something while travelling.”