Jewellery expert advises against wearing ring in gyms

Neil Ditta, a jewellery expert from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne-based store Angelic Diamonds, said people risk health problems, as well as losing their jewellery piece, if they wear their wedding, engagement or other rings whilst working out.

This includes getting rashes or infections as bacteria gets onto the piece of jewellery whilst working up a sweat.

He is quoted by MailOnline as saying: "Jewellery worn during exercise collects bacteria that can cause skin redness, rashes or infections.

"If your skin around the ring starts to look sore or inflamed, it is a clear sign to give your ring a break and clean it thoroughly."

As well as inflamed fingers, gymgoers with tight rings can also get swollen fingers, which is a "common" reason for people going to Accident and Emergency (A+E)

Neil added: "Swollen fingers combined with tight rings are a common cause of emergency visits to A E.

"It is an avoidable risk if you remove your ring before exercising."

Another reason to not wear rings in a gym is that workouts can "weaken" the ring's band, meaning it can easily fall off a person's finger.

He said: "The constant gripping and friction during workouts weakens the ring’s band and can loosen stones.

"Damage may not be obvious straight away, but it builds up quickly over time."

And Neil stressed that high-intensity training exercises, such as push-ups and squats are not good for rings.

He explained: "High-intensity training is fantastic for fitness, but tough on rings,’ Mr Ditta said.

"The combination of heavy weights and rapid motions increases the chance of your ring getting caught, knocked, or damaged.

"Functional training especially involves equipment and grips that can easily snag jewellery, so it is simply safer to leave rings at home during these sessions."