Toothpaste made from human hair could be "transformative" for damaged teeth.

A keratin-based toothpaste could help fix damaged teeth

Keratin - a protein found in human locks, skin and nails - produces a dense protective layer, similar to natural enamel, when it mixes with minerals in saliva.

It protects the tooth and shields it from exposed nerve channels that cause sensitivity.

According to King's College London - which did the study - the "treatment could be delivered through a toothpaste for daily use or as a professionally applied gel, similar to nail varnish, for more targeted repair".

And it believes that a keratin-based toothpaste could be publicly available "within the next two to three years".

Sara Gamea, the author of the study and PhD researcher at King's College London, said: "Keratin offers a transformative alternative to current dental treatments.

"Not only is it sustainably sourced from biological waste materials like hair and skin, it also eliminates the need for traditional plastic resins, commonly used in restorative dentistry, which are toxic and less durable.

"Keratin also looks much more natural than these treatments, as it can more closely match the colour of the original tooth."