Children who skip breakfast are more likely to be unhappy.

Researchers have analysed data on almost 150,000 kids across 42 countries and discovered the more often young people aged between 10 and 17 ate their morning meal the more life satisfaction they enjoyed.

Experts from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the UK and Universidad de las Americas in Mexico argue that there are several reasons for this, including how the nutrients gained from eating breakfast can help children concentrate at school.

Lee Smith, professor of public health at ARU and senior author of the study, said: "Our study was wide-ranging and found a consistent association between frequency of breakfast and life satisfaction, and there are several potential reasons for this.

"Results did show some inconsistencies between countries, which might be influenced by diverse cultures and lifestyles and socio-economic factors.

"However despite this, our results show that in all the countries examined, reported life satisfaction is overall higher in those who eat breakfast daily than in those who never eat breakfast."