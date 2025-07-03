Killer whales have been filmed kissing for the first time.

The smooch was caught on camera by scientists on a snorkelling trip in Norway.

In a two-minute clip, the orcas - also known as killer whales - are seen engaging in three separate 'kisses', lasting 10, 26, and 18 seconds each.

One orca extends its tongue while the other appears to gently mouth or nibble it.

After the last 'kiss', the animals part ways and swim off in different directions.

Scientist Dr. Javier Almunia explained that "tongue-nibbling is exceptionally rare" and said that the behaviour had only been seen in orcas in human care.

Although tongue-nibbling has not been recorded in other species, the expert did state that mouth-to-mouth contact has been spotted between Beluga whales.

He told Live Science: "This behaviour appears to serve affiliative purposes and may play a role in reinforcing social bonds or resolving conflicts, akin to grooming or reconciliation behaviours in other highly social species."