North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly ordered schools to breed rabbits to help feed and clothe his army.

It has been claimed the country has set up breeding pens in its schools, which are run by two political organisations that teach them socialist ideology and loyalty - the children's union for nine to 13 year olds, and the youth league for 14 to 18 year olds.

According to The Sun newspaper, instructors of the youth league have been threatened with a warning or punishment if they fail to raise a minimum of 1,000 bunnies.

The punishments they could be slapped with are being sacked from their job or withdrawal from the league committee.

The reported move comes as the 41-year-old third supreme leader of North Korea has said the animals provide a good source of meat for his troops, as well as fur for their uniform.

A source told the publication: “Responsibility falls on the instructors as rabbit farm management and feeding activities are carried out through organised teams made up of children’s union and youth league members.

"The breeding rabbits are to be sent to local military units as support supplies.”