Kinky sex sessions can ease the pain caused by arthritis or a bad back.

New research has found that people who get pleasure from using whips and handcuffs between the sheets experienced health benefits as well as sexual enjoyment.

This is said to be because of the simultaneous release of stress hormones in response to pain and the feel-good hormone dopamine during a BDSM session.

The study involved 525 people who enjoyed BDSM, with four in 10 participants suffering from chronic pain, and it was found that 35 per cent felt their discomfort had eased after a passionate romp.

Reni Forer, a researcher at the University of Michigan in the US, said: "Many BDSM practitioners experience benefits beyond sexual pleasure. Given the overlap in brain circuitry involved, BDSM could unknowingly result in pain relief for people with chronic pain."

She added: "Participation can also benefit other aspects of one's life, including trauma processing, decreased psychological distress and higher wellbeing."