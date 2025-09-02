Kissing can protect your teeth.

Kissing can have a protective impact on someone's teeth

Science says that smooching boosts saliva flow that washes away plaque and neutralises the acid that leads to tooth decay.

Extra saliva is teeth’s natural cleaner. It helps remineralise enamel and fights off cavity-causing bacteria.

A 40-second kiss appears to be the ideal time for maximum protection and dentists from the University of Santiago in Ecuador believe that their research can prevent the need for people to have fillings.

The researchers say: "Our study is the first to evaluate whether intimate human interaction can work by transmitting buffering agents through saliva, thus supporting oral pH recovery.

"During a French kiss, a substantial volume of saliva is exchanged between partners, and it is plausible that this could introduce buffering agents and bacteria from one individual to another, potentially supporting faster pH normalisation."