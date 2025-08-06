A kitten trapped in the engine compartment of a vehicle has been rescued.

At 9.04am on Monday (04.08.25), crews from Escambia County Fire Rescue's (ECFR) Engine 1 and Logistics 1 scrambled to the 300 block in Loveland Circle, Pensacola, Florida, USA, where they found the small feline stuck inside the section of the motor.

Firefighters removed "several skid plates" underneath the vehicle so they could access the kitten.

The little animal was removed "unharmed" and was "placed into the care" of an ECFR firefighter's family member.

