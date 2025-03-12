Poor sleepers are more likely to believe in conspiracy theories.

Poor sleep leads to belief in conspiracy theories

Researchers have found that those who don't get enough shuteye at night were more likely to endorse unproven beliefs - including that the Earth is flat.

Experts at the University of Nottingham - who tracked over 1,000 Brits for the study - claim that addressing sleep quality could help to better "critically evaluate information and resist misleading narratives".

Previous findings have frequently suggested that personality traits cause people to have far-fetched beliefs - as those who are insecure and paranoid are more likely to accept conspiracy theories.

Dr. Daniel Jolley, the study's lead author, said: "Sleep is crucial for mental health and cognitive functioning.

"Poor sleep has been shown to increase the risk of depression, anxiety, and paranoia - factors that also contribute to developing conspiracy beliefs.

"Our research suggests that improving sleep quality could serve as a protective factor against the speed of conspiratorial thinking."