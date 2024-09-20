Dogs will be grumpy if they don't get enough sleep.

Pooches should typically spend almost two-thirds of the day snoozing, but 5.6 million of the animals in the UK only manage a maximum of 12 hours of shuteye.

Canines who get less than ten hours of sleep are more likely to display confrontational behaviours such as growling, snapping or biting at other pets both inside and outside the household.

Lynne James, a vet at animal charity PDSA, said: "Although the perfect amount of sleep will vary between dogs, what the evidence suggests might actually be surprising for many owners.

"Dogs should in fact get over 13 to 16 hours of sleep every day.

"This means your dog should ideally spend more than half of the day snoozing!

"But our findings reveal a large number of dogs aren’t getting enough sleep — in fact, 5.6 million dogs in the UK sleep for 12 hours or even less a day.

"We’re all aware of the saying ‘waking up on the wrong side of the bed’, and it’s no surprise lack of sleep plays a part in how we are feeling but it is also true for dogs."