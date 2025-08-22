Firefighters rescued a "particularly large cow" from a canal.

Cow being pulled out of canal / © Facebook/Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's arrow and North Walsham crews dashed to Anchor Road in North Walsham, Norfolk, East of England, following reports that the "particularly large cow had gone for a swim to cool off in the canal and ended up getting stuck".

Specialist water and animal rescue teams assisted the Firefighters in pulling the animal out of the canal.

They tied a strap around the cow's body, and they guided the bovine upstream.

Eventually, the animal got out of the canal and rejoined the herd.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service uploaded a video of the rescue operation to its Facebook page on August 20, and it captioned the clip with: "Here’s a job from the weekend you may not have herd about.

"We were called to a job on Anchor Road in North Walsham, where a particularly large cow had gone for a swim to cool off in the canal and ended up getting stuck.

"When our Carrow and North Walsham crews arrived, alongside our specialist water and animal rescue teams, she was a little worn out and confused.

"And as you can see, it was a challenge to get her out of the water!

"But not to be cowed, and with some bullish determination, the crews got her moo-ving (ok, we might be milking it now) upstream along the river and eventually she was able to escape and return to her field with her mates!

"An udderly delightful end to our tale, we hope you agree. (sic)"