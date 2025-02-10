Laziness is the key to living longer.

A study has found that those who spend their days relaxing on the couch and snoozing live for an additional 10 years.

The report compiled from university research by sporting analysts Playcasino suggests that watching sport on TV is actually healthier than participating, while a good night's sleep is also necessary for slowing down the ageing process.

The study says: "Taking breaks, allowing yourself to relax and avoiding constant overwork can reduce cortisol levels, which in turn lowers the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes."

Experts at the University of Kansas have discovered that species with higher metabolic rates are more likely to go extinct than slobbish creatures.

Boffin Dr. Bruce Liebermann said: "Maybe in the long term the best evolutionary strategy for animals is to be... sluggish."