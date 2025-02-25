Learning a second language can help reduce the risk of getting dementia.

Learning another language can ward off dementia

Natalie Phillips, from McGill University in Montreal, Canada, told New Scientist that being bilingual makes the size of the brain bigger.

She also highlighted that being able to speak a foreign language can make people's brains more efficient and adaptable.

If the brain reduces in size due to the degenerative condition - which causes a decline in thinking, memory, and reasoning skills - it can find different ways to gain the same information.

The MRI Imaging research showed if someone has a bigger brain reserve, it can cause more damage before reaching the point at which dementia is triggered.

Researchers believe the change between the native and learned languages can improve the strength of the brain's executive functions, which cause people to make decisions, plan things and pay attention.

Ellen Bialystok, from York University in Toronto, is quoted by New Scientist as saying: "It doesn’t prevent dementia, it holds back the flood.

"When bilingual people eventually show cognitive problems, they decline faster, but it starts later.

"Imagine what families could do with that extra time."