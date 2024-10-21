Listening to music can help a patient recover from surgery faster.

Listening to music after an operation helps with recovery

Hearing some of your favourite tunes following an operation can reduce levels of pain and anxiety after a procedure - resulting in less morphine being required by a patient and leading to a lower heart rate which is imperative for recovery.

A team of experts at California Northstate University College of Medicine analysed 35 existing studies on the subject and concluded that listening to music after surgery had a noticeable impact on recovery.

Patients who did so reported a 19 per cent reduction in pain levels and a three per cent decrease in anxiety.

Senior author of the study Eldo Frezza said: "When patients wake up after surgery, sometimes they feel really scared and don't know where they are.

"Music can help the transition from the waking up stage to a return to normalcy and may help reduce stress around that transition."