The Loch Ness Monster has never been found because it is supernatural.

The Loch Ness Monster could be a supernatural being

Searches for the legendary Scottish beast have intensified in recent years but folklore expert Geoff Holder doesn't think any definitive proof of Nessie's existence will be discovered because the monster is not of our world.

Holder, who has authored several books on the paranormal, said: "The possibility is the creature is not biological at all.

"Maybe it's from a parallel universe, maybe it's from the deep past."

Holder's comments come amid Nessie obsessive Eoin O'Faodhagain's claim that he spotted a double-humped creature in the Scottish Highlands loch.

O'Faodhagain, who has spent years looking out for the monster on a webcam, said: "I noticed a disturbance in the middle of Loch Ness, to the right of the screen.

"I saw a shape rise up out of the water, then submerge, four times in the same spot, which I considered to be highly unusual.

"It's far too large for any wildfowl or seals, and I've also ruled out divers or swimmers.

"The only possibility is Nessie."