The Loch Ness Monster may have had a baby.

The myth that a mysterious beast called Nessie lurks beneath the Scottish Highlands freshwater loch has gained global attention for decades, but now it has been claimed a "large disturbance" was spotted via a webcam feed of the famed loch.

And Loch Ness Monster hunter Eoin O'Faodhagain, 60, who was watching the Visit Inverness Loch Ness-maintained feed, declared the sighting as a long-necked "juvenile Nessie".

The County Donegal, Ireland, resident explained, as quoted by MailOnline: "As I was watching, I noticed a large disturbance in the tranquil waters of Loch Ness, less than 100 feet from the Clansman Hotel pier.

"A creature broke the surface and rose up a few feet out of the water, then quickly submerged into the dark depths of Loch Ness.

"Luckily I was already recording. It all happened so fast, but I got it recorded.

"I immediately thought it was Nessie because it was too large to be anything else.

"Certainly it has no resemblance to an otter or a seal, and I never saw a fish with a neck and a bumpy back.

"I was stunned, overjoyed that at last, I might have a clear image of the Loch Ness Monster.

"Looking at the screenshot afterwards, it fit the uncanny classic description of Nessie, given by many eyewitnesses over the years.

"It is a juvenile Nessie, playing with its prey - the fish - before it devours it.

"If what I noted is correct, then it is the first time on live camera that we see Nessie hunting its fish prey."