The Loch Ness Monster may be eating fish

Nessie - the famed beast that is said to lurk beneath the freshwater basin in the Scottish Highlands - could be eating up all of the salmon and pike that are swimming in the loch.

The suggestion came after researchers submerged camera traps into Nessie's supposed home and captured deep underwater footage of the fish for the first time.

The group also used Remotely Operated Vehicles, to find out whether or not Nessie exists.

Nagina Ishaq, the general manager of The Loch Ness Centre, said: "The excitement and buzz around this weekend has proven that the Loch Ness mystery is very much alive.

"We all want the same thing, to discover the secrets that lie beneath the loch, and we’ve been delighted to welcome so many people into The Loch Ness Centre to enjoy the exhibition and Deepscan boat trips across the weekend.

"The footage we have captured using the ROVs has just made us more determined than ever to continue our search for the truth."