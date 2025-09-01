The Loch Ness Monster has been spotted for the first time in three months.

The Loch Ness Monster was seen last week

The Official Loch Ness Monster Sighting Register recorded that the legendary Scottish beast had been spotted on Friday (29.08.25) via a two-minute clip of "something" lurking in the water.

It said: "A long-time local resident shot a two-minute video of something just under the water near Lochend.

"It was 9:15am in calm clear conditions. They said they had lived by the loch for 30 years and had never seen anything like this before. It caused an unusual disturbance pattern on the surface of the water."

It marks the first time that Nessie has been spotted since May 23.

The report taken from a visitor's account reads: "When he checked it out through binoculars he spotted something long and thin pop up in the boat's wake.

"It vanished a few times but he managed to catch it on film."