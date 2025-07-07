Loch Ness monster sightings aren't influenced by cultural depictions of the creature.

The Loch Ness monster is often seen without humps

The legendary Scottish beast is often shown swimming above the surface of the water with three humps on display but new findings show that the monster's undulating features are rarely described in reports by those who claim to have seen Nessie.

Research conducted by the University of St Andrews and the Loch Ness Centre revealed that just 1.5 per cent of people who say they have seen the creature over the past century have stated that it has humps in their description.

The experts also found that between 25 and 32 per cent of postcards showed the monster with visible humps behind her head and neck.

They also portrayed Nessie with clear distance between her body and the water's surface, something that researchers say is "biologically impossible".

Dr. Charles Paxton, an expert at the University of St Andrews, said: "Scholars often assume that monsters are generated by cultural expectations, but it is always useful to test obvious hypotheses.

"In the case it really seems that witnesses do not generally report the impossible, even though the hooped monster is a common portrayal of Nessie."