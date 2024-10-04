An experienced boat skipper claims to have found proof that the Loch Ness Monster exists.

A skipper thinks he has found proof that the Loch Ness Monster is real

Shaun Sloggie captured the shape of a mysterious object on sonar while he was cruising in the Scottish waters and says he has "never seen anything" like the discovery - which has a striking resemblance to the creature that supposedly lurks in the loch.

Sloggie described how his sonar picked up the object when he was cruising Loch Ness last month and admits that he felt a "chill" when the shape appeared.

He said: "We've got fish that shouldn't be here, creatures that predate the dinosaurs, huge creatures on the sonar and unknown codes of DNA - so there's definitely a mystery.

"(It's the) strangest thing that I have ever seen on sonar in my life. When I put that image on the screen, you can feel the chill on-board. We are not sonar experts and I don't know what it is, and I can't tell you how big it is."