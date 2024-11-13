A Loch Ness-like monster will soon be discovered.

Cryptozoologist Brittany Barbieri believes an elasmosaurus, a creature that was a member of the plesiosaur family - which is often linked with the legendary Scottish beast – will be found in the next couple of years.

She said: "The elasmosaurus, it’s part of a family grouping, that’s the kind of species I think we are dealing with.

"The ocean is so vast and uncharted, we know more about space than we do about our ocean, and I think our next giant discovery in cryptozoology will be marine-based."

There have been numerous theories about Nessie, with the idea that the monster is a giant eel previously gaining traction.

Professor Neil Gemmell, a New Zealand geneticist, said in 2019: "There is a very significant amount of eel DNA.

"Eels are very plentiful in Loch Ness, with eel DNA found at pretty much every location sampled - there are a lot of them. So - are they giant eels?"