A death-defying asteroid is not going to cause havoc on Earth.

A huge asteroid called 2024 YR4 will not hit Earth

Astronomers previously predicted that 2024 YR4 - which was zooming down towards the planet at 38,000 mph - had a 2.3 per cent (one-in-43) before its original 1.2 per cent chance of crashing down on the planet on December 22, 2032.

Some even scrambled to come up with a plan to fend off the up to 300ft-wide chunk of space rock, with expert David Rankin stressing that people should not worry about it because it will start "falling at some point".

Now, scientists from the European Space Agency have confirmed the menace - which was detected on December 27, 2024 - affecting us has a 0.001 per cent chance of doing so.

Professor Richard Binzel, the creator of the Torino Impact Hazard Scale, of which 2024 YR4 has dropped from Level 3 to Level 0, said: "That's impact probability zero, folks."

Even though it is currently 27 million miles away, it has been said it will return to our orbit in 2032.